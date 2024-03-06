Menu
South West

Tinubu congratulates Adesina on Awolowo leadership award

By: The Editor

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), on the award of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Adesina joined the pantheon of other previous winners of the award such as Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, and lawyer-educationist, Chief Afe Babalola.

Tinubu commended the AfDB president for his visionary and noble endeavour to transform agriculture in Africa and ensure food security on the continent.

The President recalled the Growth Enhancement Schemes revolutionising Nigeria’s agriculture value chains, that Adesina introduced as the then minister of agriculture and rural development.

Tinubu acknowledged Adesina’s unblemished records, tried and tested integrity, as well as his immense leadership and development strides, particularly in the agricultural sector.

He said these efforts had earned the AfDB president, numerous honours and recognitions globally, including the World Food Prize in 2017.

Tinubu wished the AfDB president more success at AfDB and strength in his service to Africa and to humanity at large.

