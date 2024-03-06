Queen’s fiancé has another girlfriend in UK, his mother is aware – Kemi Olunloyo

March 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made accusations against Queen’s fiancé as she claims the man has a girlfriend in the UK.

Kemi’s article on X claims that Queen’s in-laws and fiancé are scamming her. Kemi Olunloyo tweeted that the mother of Queen’s fiance dislikes her but is pretending.

In her words;

“The Queen claims that Lady Lamba despises her. She is unaware that her fiancée’s mother also dislikes her. Online kisses that flash, etc., are all false. She is unaware that David already resides in the UK with a girlfriend. That footage of her future mother-in-law, she has since archived.”

“These young women, who refer to themselves as “baddies,” lack manners and aspire to be the next big thing in gangster fashion. That period is gone. Give up quickly moving on to the next individual whose light is shining. I’m glad I’m not a mother of daughters. I’m unable to handle this crap and must tell my sons about them.”(www.naija247news.com).