Nigeria Govt Records N13 Trillion Non-Oil Remittances in 2023, Aims to Surpass in 2024

The federal government announced on Wednesday, March 6, that it amassed a total of N13 trillion from non-oil remittances by its agencies in 2023, with plans to surpass this record by the end of 2024. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr. Wale Edun, disclosed this in Abuja, revealing that over N100 billion was remitted in January 2024 alone, compared to only N20 billion during the same period in 2023.

Edun made these revelations during an appearance before the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Sani Musa (APC – Niger East). The Committee is currently investigating the “Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue by MDAs and Evidence of Payment of 1% Stamp Duty into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account from 2020-2023.”

According to Edun, remitted revenue from June to December 2023 amounted to N3.6 trillion, contributing to the total collection of N13 trillion for the year. He attributed this increase to policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu, which included digitalizing operations for faster transactions, thus anticipating higher non-oil revenue output by December 2024.

Edun also addressed the government’s one per cent Stamp Duty collection, revealing that N53 billion was remitted in 2023, exceeding the National Assembly’s target of N44 billion. He highlighted the positive impact of this development, emphasizing the government’s commitment to transparency and compliance.

Touching on capital and recurrent budget performance, Edun informed lawmakers that capital spending in 2023 reached N2.9 trillion, with first-quarter capital releases for 2024 standing at N124 billion. Additionally, N581 billion had been allocated to salaries and other recurrent expenditures, excluding the N71 billion released for overhead costs.

Regarding import duty waivers, Edun confirmed the NCS records indicating a loss of N3.7 trillion in 2023. He outlined the government’s new duty waiver policy, which entails full payment of import duties upfront, with waivers deducted later. This new approach aims to prevent leakages and ensure accountability in revenue collection.

In addressing economic challenges, Edun highlighted initiatives aimed at stabilizing the naira against the dollar and implementing transparent social welfare schemes for vulnerable groups. He underscored the need to rectify past errors, such as excessive printing of the naira, which contributed to inflation.

To alleviate current hardships, Edun mentioned the resumption of cash transfers to 15 million households, reaching approximately 75 million Nigerians for a duration of three months. This initiative identifies beneficiaries using Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN).

Chair of the Committee, Senator Musa, emphasized the importance of exploring alternative revenue sources internally due to unstable oil prices and global economic challenges. He stressed the need to diversify the economy and promote voluntary tax compliance, acknowledging the shift away from excessive reliance on oil revenue.