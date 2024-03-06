Minister of Power Summons Electricity Sector Leaders Over Epileptic Power Outages

Minister Bayo Adelabu has called for a crucial gathering with the heads of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), and the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to address the country’s electricity supply challenges.

In a recent statement, Adelabu expressed deep concern over the worsening power situation nationwide, citing gas supply shortages and outstanding debts to electricity producers as primary causes.

“I am deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country,” Adelabu emphasized, highlighting the need for immediate action.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the declining power supply in their respective regions and to find sustainable solutions collaboratively.

Adelabu reaffirmed the ministry’s efforts to enhance power generation, with recent increases surpassing 4000MW. However, challenges persist, including inadequate distribution by some companies and infrastructure vandalism in key regions.

Despite these challenges, Adelabu assured Nigerians that measures are being taken to address the issues, with plans to settle outstanding debts and prioritize repair works on damaged infrastructure.

“I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance,” Adelabu stated, emphasizing consequences for non-performance, including license revocation.

He urged patience from electricity consumers as efforts continue to improve service delivery nationwide.