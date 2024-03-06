Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Minister of Power Summons Electricity Sector Leaders Over Epileptic Power Outages

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Minister Bayo Adelabu has called for a crucial gathering with the heads of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), and the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to address the country’s electricity supply challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent statement, Adelabu expressed deep concern over the worsening power situation nationwide, citing gas supply shortages and outstanding debts to electricity producers as primary causes.

“I am deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country,” Adelabu emphasized, highlighting the need for immediate action.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the declining power supply in their respective regions and to find sustainable solutions collaboratively.

Adelabu reaffirmed the ministry’s efforts to enhance power generation, with recent increases surpassing 4000MW. However, challenges persist, including inadequate distribution by some companies and infrastructure vandalism in key regions.

Despite these challenges, Adelabu assured Nigerians that measures are being taken to address the issues, with plans to settle outstanding debts and prioritize repair works on damaged infrastructure.

“I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance,” Adelabu stated, emphasizing consequences for non-performance, including license revocation.

He urged patience from electricity consumers as efforts continue to improve service delivery nationwide.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina Honored with Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership
Next article
Court of Appeal Affirms Julius Abure as Labour Party National Chairman
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Constitutional review or a new Constitution? Nigeria at a crossroads, by Afe Babalola

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
IT is with mixed feelings that Nigerians welcomed the...

Otti’s Aba mayoralty controversy, By Ochereome Nnanna

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
I listened to an interview granted by the DG...

Obasanjo foisted presidentialism on Nigeria; he’s still defending the indefensible! By Olu Fasan

The Editor The Editor -
AS they prepared to return Nigeria to civilian rule...

37-year-old Nigerian lawyer working as caregiver in UK slumps, dies

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
**Tragic Death of Nigerian Caregiver in the UK Raises...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Constitutional review or a new Constitution? Nigeria at a crossroads, by Afe Babalola

Opinion 0
IT is with mixed feelings that Nigerians welcomed the...

Otti’s Aba mayoralty controversy, By Ochereome Nnanna

Opinion 0
I listened to an interview granted by the DG...

Obasanjo foisted presidentialism on Nigeria; he’s still defending the indefensible! By Olu Fasan

Opinion 0
AS they prepared to return Nigeria to civilian rule...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com