Edo State Deputy Governor Faces Impeachment Amidst Political Strife

In a recent development, the Edo State House of Assembly has initiated proceedings for the impeachment of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. The Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, disclosed that 21 out of the 24 assembly members signed a petition dated March 5, alleging perjury and the disclosure of government secrets against Shaibu.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Aiguobarueghian emphasized that the number of signatories exceeded the constitutional requirement of a two-thirds majority. The Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, officially received the petition and instructed the Clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice to the deputy governor.

The impeachment notice gives Philip Shaibu a seven-day window to respond to the allegations. The political discord between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki, stemming from the deputy governor’s gubernatorial ambitions, has been a notable factor in the ongoing tension within the Edo State government. Shaibu had previously sought legal intervention but later withdrew the case.