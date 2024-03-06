Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina Honored with Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership

President Tinubu, at the 2024 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership event, lauded the enduring principles of Chief Awolowo, emphasizing their resilience over time and space. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he highlighted Awolowo’s pivotal role as a guiding light for successive generations of leaders. The prestigious biennial international prize, which celebrates Awolowo’s democratic and development-oriented ideals, underscores his lasting impact on leadership.

The President stressed the significance of understanding Awolowo’s teachings, especially regarding the obscured reality of leadership, and overcoming challenges from sceptics and saboteurs. Senator Shettima, delivering the President’s address titled “Leadership: An Alliance with Time,” emphasized the enduring impact of sincere leadership and the importance of character and capability in turbulent times. He reflected on Awolowo’s resilience in the face of opposition, noting his unwavering commitment to democracy, even during his incarceration.

President Tinubu commended Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the recipient of the 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership, for his exemplary leadership and transformative contributions. Drawing parallels between Awolowo and Adesina, he highlighted their dedication to shaping history and inspiring future generations. Dr. Adesina, in his prize lecture, underscored Awolowo’s visionary leadership, particularly in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. He pledged to support initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods across Africa, focusing on agricultural transformation and poverty eradication.

The event, graced by eminent African leaders, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros, and President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, celebrated Dr. Adesina’s remarkable achievements. Their presence underscored the widespread recognition of his visionary and purposeful leadership, which has left a profound impact on millions of lives. Notable dignitaries, including former Nigerian Heads of State and Governors, also attended, affirming the significance of Dr. Adesina’s contributions to Africa’s development.