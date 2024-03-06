Menu
Political parties

Court of Appeal Affirms Julius Abure as Labour Party National Chairman

By: Kudirat Bukola

In a recent ruling, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has confirmed Mr. Julius Abure as the legitimate National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP). The three-member panel of Justices unanimously overturned a previous order from the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which had restrained Abure’s executive team from managing the affairs of the political party.

The High Court order originated from a suit filed by Chief Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party, and it led to the suspension of Abure, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Oluchi Opara, and Clement Ojukwu from their respective positions. The restraining order was issued pending the determination of the suit filed by eight aggrieved members of the party aligned with the Apapa faction.

However, the Court of Appeal, in its judgment delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, criticized the lower court for assuming jurisdiction in the matter. The appellate court declared the case incompetent, noting that issues involving fraud and criminality should have been initiated through a Writ of Summons, allowing parties to present witnesses and evidence.

The Court of Appeal also questioned the statutory powers of Ward Executives to suspend National Officers of a political party. It emphasized that matters concerning the internal affairs of a political party were beyond the purview of the court.

In addition to upholding Abure’s appeal, the appellate court imposed a cost of N1 million against the respondents. This decision affirms Abure’s position as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party.

