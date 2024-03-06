Boko Haram abducts scores of women IDPs in Borno

March 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly abducted a large number of female internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ngala, the headquaters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State.

Leadership reports that a security source confirmed the abduction but denied that 319 IDPs were abducted.

“What we had was around 113.”the source was quoted as saying.

However, a source from the Babban Sansani IDPs camp said that the incident happened last Sunday, when the women went to fetch firewood in the bush for domestic and commercial purposes.

“They were surrounded by the insurgents in Bula kunte bush in the Western part of Ngala town. They freed the old-aged and entered the bush with 319 abled young girls and some young boys.

But, three of the girls who escaped and returned to Ngala said the boys (insurgents) took them to a bush close to Bukar-mairam village in Chad republic.

They escaped in the dead of night after the insurgents fell asleep, trekking for two days before they arrived in Ngala.” the source said.

The Nigerian Army or the state government are yet to comment on this development.(www.naija247news.com).