2Baba parts ways with longtime manager, Efe Omorogbe

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, famously known as 2Baba, has parted ways with his longtime manager, Efe Omorogbe, the CEO of talent management company, Now Muzik.

The duo disclosed this in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday by Now Muzik.

According to the statement, the mutual disagreement is with immediate effect.

Omorogbe expressed appreciation to 2Baba, saying working with him was “beyond work.”

While relishing his achievements with 2Baba in the two decades of their partnership, he promised that he and his company would continue to support the singer from the sidelines.

On his part, 2Baba said he “owes a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik.”

He said he remains grateful “but every good thing must come to an end.”

Recall that 2Baba signed with Now Muzik management following his exit from The Plantashun Boiz in 2004.

The singer will now be represented by his new management company, Hypertek Digital.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
