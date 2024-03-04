Menu
Two policemen beaten to death in Edo over death of motorcycle riders

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 4th, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two policemen were beaten to death in Ikpeshi, a community in Akoko-Edo local government area as a result of their convoy hitting a motorcycle that resulted in the death of the rider and the occupant.

The policemen were in a Hilux as escort to a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje when the convoy ran into the motorbike.

The Angry youths were said to have invaded the Edo State Security Volunteer Network (vigilante) office where the policemen had been taken for custody overran the facility and beat two of them to death. At the same time, members of the vigilante group were able to rescue the other two, who are said to be receiving treatment in the hospital, and also recovered the rifles of the police officers.

The Irate youths were said to have attacked the vigilante office and destroyed its furniture while threatening to deal with their members who tried to rescue the police officers.

A police source disclosed that the affected officers were Police Mobile Force 19, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He said “One Toyota Hilux van conveying 4 policemen, namely Inspector Brownson Brown, Inspector Abubaka Fakkuk, Sergeant Taiye Ojiefo and Sergeant. Elisha John attached to Police Mobile Force 19 Port Harcourt on escort duty with Hon Emmanuel Agbaje former Edo State House Assembly member was involved in an accident with a motorcycle conveying a woman and child by Ikpeshi community, in the process the rider and passenger died on the spot and in reaction, an angry mob attacked the policemen, beat INSPR Abubaka Fakku and SGT Elisha John to death while two others are receiving treatment at Ifejola hospital Igarra.”

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the incident on Sunday but said more details would be made available to the public in due time.

Reacting to the incident, the chairman, Akoko-Edo local government area, Hon Tajudeen Alade condemned the dastardly act by the youths and commended the efforts of the vigilante to save the life of the policemen.

He said those involved would be brought to book and promised support for the twin sister of one of the occupants of the motorcycle. (www.naija247news.com).

