Troops Neutralise IPOB/ESN Hideout In Imo State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 4th, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army troops have successfully cleared IPOB/ESN hideout at Ihiteukwa Community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, neutralising one IPOB/ESN terrorist after an intense firefight on Saturday.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops conducted a search in their hideout and recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one Toyota Highlander SUV and one Hilux vehicle after overpowering the criminals.

He said that other items recovered include eight rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, six rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and one locally fabricated single barrel gun.

“Other items recovered from the terrorists’ hideout include a pair of proscribed Biafran uniform, one solar panel and one CCTV camera.

“Troops also recovered 10 mobile phones, batteries, a bundle of proscribed Biafran Currency, three solar street lights, three jungle hats, pairs of black boots and assorted charms,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the troops had in another encounter engaged IPOB/ESN terrorists at their crossing point in Akawa Nneato area of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight resulting in the terrorists scampering in disarray into nearby bushes.

“On exploiting further after the shootout, troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle loaded with 19 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, two empty magazines and one FN Rifle loaded with four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition.

“In another development, troops operating in the Kawara general area of Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State have cleared and destroyed a series of terrorists’ camps in the area.

“During the operation, troops recovered three motorbikes, one PKT Gun link containing 246 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition, one woodland camouflage and a pair of Desert boots.

“Other items recovered include three magazine carriers and one Boafeng Radio.

“Troops have dominated the general area and conducting further exploits in pursuit of the insurgents.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to sustain operations to sanitize troubled areas in order to restore peace and stability in the country,” he added. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
