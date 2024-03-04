Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others, mourn death of Mr Ibu

March 4th, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he received with deep sadness the news of the passing of two of Nigeria’s ace comic actors, John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

President Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale condoled with the families of “these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses.”

Also, presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, described Ibu’s demise as “a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but also, to the nation.”

In their separate condolence messages posted on their X (formerly Twitter), handles yesterday, they prayed for God to console the bereaved family and the country at large.

Also, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, commiserated with the deceased’s family, describing the comic actor’s demise as “a sad one for everyone in the entertainment industry.”

In a statement, her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, Musawa said Mr Ibu’s demise was coming just 24 hours after the death of yet another Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri.

Musawa said: “I’m deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr. Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

“His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry. We will sorely miss him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Atiku on his part, said Mr. Ibu would be sorely missed because he entertained people during his lifetime.

He said: “The reported deaths of actor and comedian John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu and ex-goalkeeper of the Super Falcons, Bidemi Aluko Olaseni, is a big loss to our creative and sports industries.

“These two great Nigerians lived to give us happy moments in entertainment and the beautiful game. They will be sorely missed.

“I pray that the Almighty shall grant their souls a peaceful repose and comfort to the grieving families and the country. Rest in peace, Mr. Ibu. Rest in peace, Bidemi Olaseni.”

Obi tweeted, “Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.”

Obi described Mr. Ibu’s demise as “saddening,” adding that he was a legendary comic actor, who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness.

“When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all weather the dark storms of life.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family.

“We share the pains of his death but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind.

“May God, who called him home grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. Rest in peace Mr. Ibu.”

Chief spokesman for Obi-Datti and Director of Media of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said Nigerians would miss Mr. Ibu’s hilarious comedy. He prayed to God to console his family at this trying time.(www.naija247news.com).