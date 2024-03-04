Stock market dips further amidst profit taking, returns -3.27% WtD

March 4th, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bearish note as MTN Nigeria, NESTLE, PRESCO and other 51 stocks shed weights.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 3.27% to settle at 98,751.98 points and N54.035 trillion respectively. Year to date, the market has returned 32.07%.

An aggregate of 1.88 billion units of shares were traded in 48,465 deals, valued at N34 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 27 stocks gained against 54 stocks that declined in their share prices, week on week.

TOP 10 GAINERS

JULI led other gainers in the course of last week with 60.62% growth, closing at N3.75 from the previous close of N2.34.

PZ, Sterling Bank, Universal Insurance and Consolidated Hallmark Holding grew their share prices by 27.36%, 14.94%, 14.29% and 12.00% respectively.

Others among the top 10 gainers include: LIVESTOCK 10.74%, TRANSCORP 10.10%, DAAR COMMUNICATION 8.86%, Champion Breweries 8.67% and OMATEK 8.57% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

MTN Nigeria led other price decliners, shedding 18.91% of its share price to close at N200.70 from the previous close of N247.50.

NESTLE, Sunu Assurance, CWG and ETERNA OIL shed 18.18%, 18.18%, 11.76% and 10.83% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Sovereign Trust Insurance (10.42%), BUACEMENT (10.00%),

MULTIVERSE (10.00%), CONOIL (10.00%) and MCNICHOLS (9.79%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).