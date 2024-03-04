Senate to Probe N30tn Ways and Means Loan: CBN Officials to be Quizzed

The Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee, led by Senator Isah Jibrin, is set to investigate the N30tn Ways and Means loan obtained and utilized by the Nigerian government during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The committee will quiz officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to obtain details on the loan, which was released by then-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The investigation aims to shed light on the beneficiaries, terms and conditions, collateral, and repayment schedules associated with the loan, addressing concerns about alleged reckless spending contributing to current economic challenges in the country. The probe is scheduled to commence this week.

In an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, Senator Jibrin disclosed that the committee had started some background checks based on documents in its possession. The Chairman expressed the need for clarification on various aspects of the Ways and Means loan, emphasizing that the committee would seek information from the CBN and subsequently invite officials, including those engaged under Emefiele, to provide explanations.

He stressed that the inquiry was not intended to witch-hunt anyone but to unravel the extent of Ways and Means advances and inform future decisions. Senator Jibrin highlighted the importance of understanding the impact of economic decisions and evaluating variables for the benefit of the larger society.