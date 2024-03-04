Qatar Airways and Access Bank Partner for Exclusive Flight Discounts in Africa

Subheading: Partnership aims to provide travel incentives and alleviate financial barriers for Access Bank customers in Africa.

Qatar Airways has joined forces with Access Bank to extend exclusive flight discounts to the bank’s customers across Africa. According to a statement released on Friday, the airline is set to offer a 12 percent discount on both business and economy class tickets to Access Bank customers who book their flights online using their USD debit card on Qatar Airways’ website. This promotion is applicable for bookings made between February 14 and March 31, 2024.

Qatar Airways’ Vice President for Africa, Hendrik du Preez, emphasized the airline’s commitment to broadening travel opportunities for passengers in the African market, despite the region being historically underserved. He expressed pride in partnering with reputable pan-African financial institutions like Access Bank, viewing such collaborations as transformative for travel within the continent.

Access Bank’s Executive Director for Corporate and Investment Banking, Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, conveyed excitement about the collaboration, stating that the partnership aligns with the bank’s commitment to enhancing the overall customer experience. By offering exclusive discounts on Qatar Airways flights, Access Bank aims to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for its customers.

The move comes as part of efforts to address the financial barriers to air travel, which have intensified in recent times, especially with the depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market. This initiative is seen as a step towards easing the challenges faced by travelers.

In a related development, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Chris Najomo, has established a 10-man committee to investigate the high airfares charged by foreign airlines, addressing concerns raised about the escalating costs of international flights in Nigeria.