Police arrests driver with pistol and ammunition in Edo

March 4th, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Edo State Police Command have arrested a driver for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Ambrose Christopher, 24, was arrested by the police in Ekpoma while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK following credible information from the public.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the operatives of the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit in Edo Central led by ASP Edobor Friday, while acting on a tip off intercepted one Mercedes GLK with registration number, SMK 583 HY, driven by one Ambrose Christopher along Ewu-Ekpoma-Auchi Road.

Chidi said during a search of the vehicle, the police recovered one beret pistol with 13 rounds of live ammunition.

He added that the suspect is helping the police with investigation and would soon be charged to court.(www.naija247news.com).