OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 4th, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

OPay, a leading financial service institution, urges its customers to complete the mandatory Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) verification on their accounts.

Based on CBN’s regulation, OPay urges anyone who has not completed the account information update to do so by clicking the in-app notification and follow the step-by-step prompts to update their account information to enjoy using the service.

For complaints or issues encountered during the process, please contact OPay’s customer service for assistance via the in-app self-service, our official social media channels, or visit any of OPay’s offices closest to you. They are available 24/7 to resolve any complaints and guide users through the verification process.

Contact OPay Customer Service:

In-app self-service

WhatsApp: 09165998936

Phone: 0700 8888 328 or 020 18888 328

Social Channels: Instagram: @opay.ng , Twitter: OPay _ NG, Facebook: Nigeria.OPay

Visit any of the 17 OPay offices near you.

“We understand the importance of providing a seamless and secure experience for our customers,” said Dauda Gotring, MD/CEO of OPay. “This verification process will contribute to a safer financial ecosystem for everyone. We encourage all users to verify their accounts with BVN or NIN and we have built the product to guarantee a smooth process and 24/7 customer service via all channels to provide any support needed.”

Azonuchechi Chukwu
