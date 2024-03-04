Menu
Katsina Police Place N50m Bounty On Two Notorious Bandits

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 4th, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Katsina State Police Command has declared a N50 million reward for any individual who provides valuable information that will lead to the arrest of two bandits’ kingpins, Modi Modi and Jan Kare, operating withinKankara and Safana Local Government Areas, Katsina State.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed the bounty in a statement on Sunday.

Police Commissioner, CP Musa Aliyu, in the statement, said, “The safety and well-being of residents of the state are of paramount importance, and the Katsina State Government and Katsina State Police Command, as well as other sister security agencies in the state, are committed to taking decisive action against criminal elements that threaten the peace and stability of the inhabitants of the state.”

The statement further reads:”This initiative aims to enhance security operations in our dear State and combat the activities of these criminal elements. The identity of the informant and the information provided will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and protection.

“Therefore, all concerned citizens are encouraged to come forward with any relevant details that could assist the security agencies in apprehending the masterminds behind these heinous crimes of Kidnapping and Banditry. Together, we can make our State safer for all residents.

“For any inquiry or to provide information, please contact the command headquarters or the nearest security agency’s headquarters or call the following numbers 07015142112 08023871144.

“Let us unite in our efforts to ensure peace and security for all residents of Katsina State.”(www.naija247news.com).

