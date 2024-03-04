FCMB Urges Accountants to Prioritize Sustainability Accounting for Trust and Development

Yemisi Edun advocates transparency and sustainable practices in a keynote address at ICAN Western Zone Conference.

Mrs. Yemisi Edun, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has emphasized the importance of sustainability accounting as the foundation of accountants’ practices, stressing the need for transparency. She made these remarks during the keynote address at the Western Zone Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Lagos.

Edun highlighted the growing demand from consumers, investors, and regulators for businesses to exhibit transparency, accountability, and a commitment to a sustainable future. She underscored the role of accounting principles in providing a framework that balances business prosperity with the consideration of future generations’ needs.

The FCMB Managing Director urged accountants to embrace the role of sustainability champions, advocating for continuous learning and the adoption of technology for precise measurement and reporting. She emphasized the promotion of ethical practices to combat waste and corruption, emphasizing integrity and transparency in leadership. Edun also encouraged accountants to future-proof their skills by staying abreast of emerging trends.

Addressing the theme of the conference, ‘Economic Resilience: Navigating the Bottlenecks,’ Dr. Innocent Okwuosa, the President of ICAN, reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to supporting the government in finding solutions to Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges. The Western Zone Chairman of ICAN, Lateef Awojobi, challenged accountants to continually enhance their competencies, emphasizing their responsibility as critical stakeholders in the business community to exhibit technical and professional competence.