Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

Clean Energy Firm Says Nigeria’s National Grid System Won’t Solve Power Problems in 100 Years

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

March 4,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kodion Energy, a smart electricity and consulting firm, at the weekend urged the Nigerian authorities to end its current national grid system and embrace the micro-grid or smart grid structure, insisting that in 100 years Nigeria will not solve its power problems with the current arrangement.

Speaking during an online interaction with select journalists in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer, Kodion Energy and Kodion Consulting, Joshua Okorie, stated that unless Nigeria embraces modernity, the grid built by the colonial masters will not serve the country’s energy needs.

Rather, Okorie, whose company has offices in Nigeria, Arkansas in the US and in China, argued that what Nigeria requires is the embedded power system where every state can cater to its own need.

According to him, the firm has built some of the biggest transformers in the US and could replicate that in Nigeria with the right environment.

“Right now we are building a 25 and 50KV to power in Umuahia. We need a factory in Enugu to power the things that we need to build our transformers,” he added, stressing that the transformers built in Umuahia had been shipped to the US for testing.

He noted that though he lives and works in the United States, he had never stopped thinking about and finding ways to support Nigeria in its quest for energy sufficiency.

We understand the gravity of Nigeria’s electricity crisis, and I am here to present a solution—one that not only addresses the challenges we face but also propels Nigeria into a leadership role in solar and clean energy.

“Nigeria, with its vast potential, rich resources, and resilient people, has long been poised to become a leader in renewable energy. Yet, despite our potential, millions of Nigerians are left without access to reliable electricity, with rural communities bearing the brunt of this disparity.

“The statistics are staggering: Over 76 per cent of rural Nigerians lack access to electricity, with an estimated 90 million people nationwide living without power,” he stated.

But amid these challenges, he said, lies an opportunity for Nigeria to harness its abundant solar resources and leapfrog into a future powered by clean energy, with the company’s ready to lead the charge.

With strong roots in Information Technology, energy and advanced AI solutions, Okorie explained that his objective is to power Nigeria, one city at a time, with 24-hour uninterrupted electricity, leveraging advanced AI-enabled hybrid transformers.

“The answer is very simple. Break the grid and turn it into micro-grid. You’re not going to fix Nigerian grid because these lines run into all kinds of problems, through insurgency and other kinds of insecurity.

“If you’re asking me, I think it’d be faster for me to go to Benin City for instance and start from where the line enters Benin and run the grid around Benin. It is called a smart grid system or a micro-grid system.

“Nigeria will never work with this national grid. It will not work 100 years from now. It will never work.

“Texas did it in America, most states are doing it because what happens is when you isolate your grid, you can understand how it fails. And then you can slowly shift it to the next grid if you have enough. It is called the 21st century of energy transmission,” he argued.

According to him, the grid system which was started by the colonial masters will continue to be a source of challenge to Nigeria, until it embraces the embedded power system.

The idea of a cluster only works when you have a smart grid system. That’s only where it works. There’s no other way around. The grid was built years and years ago. It was a British colony invention and it has been getting developed since then,” he added.

Okorie said that what sets the company apart is its commitment to thorough analysis and innovation, stressing that unlike conventional approaches, the company tailors its solutions to each location’s needs, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

“Our technology, backed by years of research and development, guarantees 20 years of uninterrupted power supply—a game-changer for Nigerian communities.

“But our impact extends beyond electricity. By creating over 100 direct and 150 indirect jobs per megawatt of solar power, we will not just be powering cities but also empowering communities.

“Our commitment to local fabrication and skill development ensures that our projects will deliver electricity and drive economic growth and development.

“Moreover, our technology is not just about power—it’s about sustainability. By harnessing renewable energy, we reduce carbon emissions, mitigate climate change, and pave the way for a greener, cleaner future.

“Our projects qualify for carbon credits, unlocking additional funding and opportunities for Nigeria on the global stage,” he added.

The company , he said, manufactures its our own solar technology and want to bring light to Nigeria for all the good things that can be achieved with stable electricity.

“But we cannot do this alone. We call upon the Nigerian government, investors, and stakeholders to join us in this transformative journey. Together, we can power Nigeria, empower its people, and lead the way towards a sustainable, prosperous future,” he stressed.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Concerns Mount as Nigerian Oil Sector Divestment Deals Face Prolonged Delay
Next article
OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NEMA denies looting of its warehouse in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 4th, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)...

OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 4th, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. OPay, a leading financial service institution,...

Concerns Mount as Nigerian Oil Sector Divestment Deals Face Prolonged Delay

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
March 4,2024. International Oil Companies (IOCs) and their indigenous counterparts...

Police arrests driver with pistol and ammunition in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 4th, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Edo State Police Command have arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NEMA denies looting of its warehouse in Abuja

Nigeria 0
March 4th, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)...

OPay urges users to link their NIN or BVN to their accounts

Companies & Markets 0
March 4th, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. OPay, a leading financial service institution,...

Concerns Mount as Nigerian Oil Sector Divestment Deals Face Prolonged Delay

Oil & Gas 0
March 4,2024. International Oil Companies (IOCs) and their indigenous counterparts...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com