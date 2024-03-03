Menu
‘We’ll definitely miss you’ – Peter Okoye, others react to death of Mr Ibu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 3, 2024.

Award-winning singer and half of P-Square music duo, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has reacted to the death of Nollywood veteran, John Okafor AKA Mr Ibu.

Mr Ibu passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State after a protracted battle with illness.

The 62-year-old had battled health issues that led to the amputation of his two legs.

He was diagnosed with diseased blood vessels.

Reacting, Peter Okoye, in a tweet via his X account, said Mr Ibu will be missed.

He was, “Rest well Mr Ibu. We will definitely miss you!#RIP.

On his part, Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, wrote: “The news of the passing away of the comic Actor Mr Ibu is sad and unfortunate. A distinguished artist who made us laugh, smile and lightened up our lives with his unique talent and humorous creativity. For decades, he has been a delightful spice in our homes and hearts. A great loss to our country and the entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace.”(www.naija247news.com).

