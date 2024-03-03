Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Truck driver crushes man to death while reversing in Ikeja, Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Gbolahan Aina, was crushed to death in a fatal accident in the Ikeja area of Lagos state on Saturday, March 2.

According to reports, the driver of a Mack truck with registration number KJA 74 XQ, Donatus Godwin, put the truck on reverse without knowing that the deceased was right behind the truck.

Godwin said he reversed and climbed the victim, killing him on the spot.

The police was alerted and the victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors confirmed him dead.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
