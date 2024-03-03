Tinubu Urges Global Investors: Seize Nigeria’s Investment Opportunities

President Bola Tinubu encouraged the global business community not to overlook the lucrative investment opportunities currently presented by Nigeria, emphasizing that his administration is actively addressing impediments to business, including corruption. Speaking at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha,

Tinubu assured investors of his accessibility to address concerns, even involving officials demanding bribes.

The President asserted that Nigeria is prepared for serious business, pledging to decisively handle any entrenched interests undermining investor confidence. Tinubu urged Qatari investors to report any bribery incidents, promising direct access to his office for such matters. He assured a commitment to ongoing reforms and the removal of obstacles hindering legitimate enterprises.

Tinubu highlighted the strengthened fight against corruption and insecurity, citing the appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser. He assured the international community of Nigeria’s commitment to business, welcoming investments and guaranteeing smooth fund inflow and outflow.

The President emphasized Nigeria’s vast opportunities, including oil and gas, solid minerals, and prospects in various fields such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, and more. Tinubu urged investors not to miss the golden opportunities the country presents.

Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, welcomed the Nigerian delegation and expressed his country’s interest in exploring opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in low carbon initiatives, mineral products, petroleum chemicals, industry, and consumables.

Accompanying the President were governors, ministers, and key officials representing various sectors in Nigeria.

