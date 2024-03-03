Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Tinubu mourns ace actors, Mr. Ibu, Sisi Quadri

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

President Bola Tinubu expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the demise of two renowned Nigerian comic actors, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, fondly called Sisi Quadri. In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the families of these talented performers who brought joy to millions with their artistic brilliance.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The President urged the grieving families to find solace in the enduring legacy of these beloved entertainers, whose works will continue to inspire and bring joy to many. Tinubu also conveyed his condolences to the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative community, pledging his support, thoughts, and prayers during this period of mourning.

President Tinubu concluded by offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and comfort for those in sorrow.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas reveals
Next article
“Jide Kosoko Postpones 70th Birthday Celebration Amid Economic Challenges”
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Truck driver crushes man to death while reversing in Ikeja, Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Gbolahan Aina,...

Three year old burnt to death in Candle fire in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A three year old boy identified...

Nigeria Woos Qatari Businessmen with Lithium Data and Investor-Friendly Policies

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Dele Alake,...

Burna Boy best African artist of all time – Rick Ross

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American rapper, Rick Ross has named...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Truck driver crushes man to death while reversing in Ikeja, Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Gbolahan Aina,...

Three year old burnt to death in Candle fire in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A three year old boy identified...

Nigeria Woos Qatari Businessmen with Lithium Data and Investor-Friendly Policies

Bilateral Ties 0
The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Dele Alake,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com