Tinubu mourns ace actors, Mr. Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Bola Tinubu expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the demise of two renowned Nigerian comic actors, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, fondly called Sisi Quadri. In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the families of these talented performers who brought joy to millions with their artistic brilliance.

The President urged the grieving families to find solace in the enduring legacy of these beloved entertainers, whose works will continue to inspire and bring joy to many. Tinubu also conveyed his condolences to the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative community, pledging his support, thoughts, and prayers during this period of mourning.

President Tinubu concluded by offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and comfort for those in sorrow.