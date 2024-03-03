Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Three year old burnt to death in Candle fire in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A three year old boy identified as Michael has been burnt to death in a fire incident that occurred on Olorunshogo street, Ejigbo in Lagos state on Saturday, March 2.

According to reports, the fire was caused by a candle that was lit in one of the rooms.

The room caught fire and spread to 10 other rooms in the compound. Sadly, the little boy was caught up in the fire which burnt him completely. Properties worth millions of Naira were also destroyed in the inferno.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
