Three year old burnt to death in Candle fire in Lagos

March 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A three year old boy identified as Michael has been burnt to death in a fire incident that occurred on Olorunshogo street, Ejigbo in Lagos state on Saturday, March 2.

According to reports, the fire was caused by a candle that was lit in one of the rooms.

The room caught fire and spread to 10 other rooms in the compound. Sadly, the little boy was caught up in the fire which burnt him completely. Properties worth millions of Naira were also destroyed in the inferno.(www.naija247news.com).