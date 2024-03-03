Solid minerals plant for South East abandoned – Onyia, Ebonyi Commissioner

Mr. Chidi Onyia Emmanuel currently serves as the Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development in Ebonyi State. In a recent interview with Kennedy Mbele, Emmanuel discussed the state government’s plans to take construction giant Julius Berger to court for neglecting its mining site. This neglect violates contractual agreements, the Mining Act, Mining Regulations of Nigeria, and global best practices. Emmanuel highlighted the challenges posed by the federal government’s complete control of the mining sector, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect among investors, host communities, and states. Here are excerpts from the interview:

**Kennedy Mbele:** Six months into your tenure, how has it been?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** It has been a relatively smooth ride, and I appreciate Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for the opportunity to serve in his Executive Council. While adjusting to the new role, I’ve enjoyed the support of the governor, making the experience enjoyable.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Were your expectations met upon assuming office?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** Having prior experience in the mining sector, I had a clear understanding of its challenges. We are working to improve the sector, addressing issues that were not properly handled before. With the governor’s support, we are making progress.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Can you identify areas of disparity you encountered?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** Many investors, local and foreign, left the state due to issues with government officials in the previous administration. We are working to attract them back, and our efforts are yielding positive results. The key is to ensure mutual respect among investors, the state, and host communities, with a commitment to protecting the interests of all parties.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Why did investors leave initially?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** High-handedness and hostility from some officials scared investors away. We’ve addressed this issue, fostering an environment of respect and assurance for investors, both local and foreign.

**Kennedy Mbele:** What mineral resources does Ebonyi possess?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** Ebonyi is endowed with abundant mineral resources such as granite, lead, zinc, salt, limestone, and traces of gold. These resources contribute significantly to the nation’s economy.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Tell us about the solid mineral processing plant established two years ago.

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** The federal government, under Dr. Uche Oga, provided for mineral processing plants in each geopolitical zone. Unfortunately, the South-East plant in Uburu, Ebonyi, has not been commissioned. We are working on it, and the state government is also planning its own processing plant to enhance value addition and revenue generation.

**Kennedy Mbele:** What about the state’s processing plant location?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** We are considering Abakaliki central area for the state’s processing plant to minimize transportation challenges and provide easy access.

**Kennedy Mbele:** How does Solid Mineral Development contribute to the state’s GDP?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** Currently, states receive little direct revenue from mineral resources due to federal control. We are appealing for better collaboration between states and the federal government to ensure mutual benefits.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Any changes in your ministry since taking office?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** We’ve changed attitudes toward investors and enforced strict adherence to the Community Development Agreement. We are focused on ensuring that investors follow the agreed-upon rules and procedures.

**Kennedy Mbele:** How can optimal extraction and processing of mineral resources be enhanced?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** The entire country needs to prioritize the solid mineral sector. With proper collaboration and adherence to regulations, the sector can significantly contribute to the nation’s development.

**Kennedy Mbele:** How does your leadership address compensation and workers’ welfare issues?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** Compensation to host communities is stipulated in the Community Development Agreement. We are ensuring that investors comply with the agreement to promote community development. Safety measures are also a priority to protect workers.

**Kennedy Mbele:** How is technology embraced in mineral resource harnessing?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** We have adopted modern technology in mining, moving away from manual practices. Mechanization is essential for minimizing risks associated with mining.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Measures to control and store explosives?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** We require miners to notify the ministry before blasting. Strict regulations are in place to prosecute those keeping explosives improperly, ensuring safety and preventing negative effects on communities.

**Kennedy Mbele:** What legacy do you aim to leave as Commissioner?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** I want to leave a ministry that stands out across the country. Initiatives like the processing plant and a ‘Buying Center’ for accurate record-keeping of mineral production are in progress. I aim for a technologically advanced and safe mining sector.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Open pits left by some investors pose risks. How do you address this?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** We are committed to enforcing progressive reclamation, ensuring investors reclaim mining sites as they progress. Julius Berger and others will be held accountable for leaving open pits, posing dangers to communities.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Any message for your colleagues in the executive council?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** I commend Governor Nwifuru for his leadership, and I urge my colleagues to give their best to uphold the positive image he is projecting. Our collective efforts can make Ebonyi a model state.

**Kennedy Mbele:** Any final thoughts?

**Chidi Onyia Emmanuel:** We are on track, and I believe that before our first year in office, other states will seek to emulate our achievements. Governor Nwifuru’s preparedness and our commitment will not disappoint the people of Ebonyi.