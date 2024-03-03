Obasanjo and Obi Commend Chief Imam Bamgbola’s Religious Tolerance at 90

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has praised the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Alade Bamgbola, for exemplifying the possibility of living as a devout follower of one religion while promoting religious tolerance in Nigeria. In a congratulatory letter marking the Chief Imam’s 90th birthday anniversary, Obasanjo acknowledged his inspirational leadership and efforts in fostering understanding and unity among people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The former President described Sheikh Bamgbola as a true devotee and practical follower of Islam, embodying piety, responsible conduct, and peaceful propagation of the faith. Obasanjo highlighted the significance of celebrating the Chief Imam’s longevity, talent, and wisdom, recognizing his unblemished service to the community, the state of Ogun, and the nation as a whole.

During a visit to Sheikh Bamgbola’s residence in Abeokuta, Obasanjo expressed regret for not being able to attend the birthday prayer session due to a conflicting thanksgiving program. The celebrant, in response, shared that the visit fulfilled a dream he had harbored for almost 50 years, wherein he envisioned receiving Obasanjo as a guest in his house.

The birthday celebration included the cutting of a cake and the presentation of a biography titled “Resilience and Challenges: My Strength” to the former President by the birthday Planning Committee. Dignitaries present during the celebration included Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Ralph Nwosu, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).