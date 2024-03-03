Menu
Nollywood

Nollywood actors who passed away in 2024 so far

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Nollywood industry has been hit with a spate of deaths of prominent actors in the year 2024, with popular actors Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri being the latest.

The industry, over the years, has lost numerous seasoned veterans and budding talents.

As part of tributes to the late actors, it is imperative to reflect upon the invaluable contributions they made to the film industry in Nigeria.

Here is the list of Nollywood actors that have died in 2024 so far:

Olofa Ina

Veteran Yoruba actor Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, died on Thursday, January 4, 2024. He died at the age of 73.

According to reports, the thespian died of cancer in Lagos State.

Ethel Ekpe

Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, who adorned the Nigerian entertainment screen, died of cancer on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Lagos State.

It was gathered that Ekpe, well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’, died after a long battle with cancer.

Sisi Quadri

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri died on March 1, 2024 at the age of 44.

Oyebamiji celebrated his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023.

His death was announced by some of his colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo wrote on her verified Instagram handle, “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Another actor, Tunde Yusuf who posted his (Sisi Quadri)’s picture said, “Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah we have come and unto Him, we shall return. May God bless, rest your soul, bro.”

Mr. Ibu

A day after Sisi Quadri’s demise, the news of the passing of comedic actor, John Okafor, popular as Mr Ibu broke out.

The actor, renowned for his comedic roles, died at the age of 62, plunging fans and colleagues into mourning.

Nigerians acknowledge Mr. Ibu for his talent and unwavering strength amidst personal health challenges.

His contribution to Nollywood’s quintessential comedic figures is destined to endure as an individual, who wields large influence over the nation’s cultural and entertainment space.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

