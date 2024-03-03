Menu
“Nigeria’s Electricity Crisis: 92 Million Without Access Spurs Call for Solar Solutions”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

It’s a National Shame for Nigeria to generate 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts of grid electricity for its 200 million citizens, as the Federal Government admitted during the closing ceremony of the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja. This revelation underscores the pressing energy crisis in the country, with approximately 92 million Nigerians now lacking access to electricity from the national grid.

At the summit, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, acknowledged the global challenge of ensuring energy access and emphasized that over 40% of Nigeria’s population was currently grappling with energy poverty. Despite efforts, the minister recognized the need for collective action, pointing out that electricity from the national grid might not reach every remote area.

Adelabu called for a focus on renewable energy and distributed power models to serve unserved and underserved communities. He stressed that addressing the energy access gap required cooperation among stakeholders, as the government alone couldn’t handle the situation. The minister urged Nigerians to be patient, assuring that ongoing efforts aimed to provide a sustainable energy solution.

Jimoh Badamosi, CEO of JRB Solar Investment Limited, echoed the call for collaboration, advocating for a partnership between the government and private operators to deploy solar energy. He emphasized Nigeria’s potential for clean renewable energy and suggested leveraging solar power to enhance productivity and improve the quality of life for citizens.

As the energy supply challenges persist, the nation grapples with finding practical solutions, while stakeholders emphasize the role of the private sector in driving renewable energy projects. The pressing need to address this issue becomes even more apparent as Nigeria faces the sobering reality of a significant portion of its population living without reliable and affordable electricity.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

