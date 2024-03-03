Nigeria Woos Qatari Businessmen with Lithium Data and Investor-Friendly Policies

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has extended an invitation to Qatari businessmen, showcasing Nigeria’s lithium data and investor-friendly policies in the solid minerals sector. During President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Qatar, Alake responded to inquiries from Qatari business mogul Sheikh Shahid Jawad and others.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He emphasized that Nigerian lithium has been recognized globally for its high quality and commercial viability. Alake encouraged Qatari businessmen to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s mining sector, highlighting the government’s supportive policies and the vast potential in lithium exploration.

The Vice Chairman of Qatar-Nigerian Chamber of Business, Muhammed Santuraki, briefed the Minister, stating that the Chamber, formed in 2017, aims to build business relations between both countries. Recalling a recent visit to a gold mine in Nasarawa State, Santuraki observed the existence of good roads for the haulage of minerals to the ports.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF, Mrs. Fatimah Shinkafi during the meeting also urged investors to explore opportunities in mining infrastructures. According to Shinkafi, Vale, a mining company in Brazil that invested in trains to ease the transportation of minerals from the mines to the processing towns, and assured that while the government continues to provide transportation facilities to the mining sites, mining companies that recognize the significance of transportation to their future cost control are also counseled to invest wisely by supplementing government’s efforts.