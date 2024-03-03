Menu
Naira Plummets by 144% as Multinational Corporations Lament Forex Losses

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Recent reports suggest that both multinational corporations and local companies in Nigeria are on the verge of increased Foreign Exchange (Forex) losses due to ongoing exchange rate challenges. Between June of the previous year and March 1, 2024, the average exchange rate at the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) surged by a staggering 144%, climbing from an average rate of N634.56/$ in June 2023 to N1,548.25/$ in March 2024.

The situation is mirrored in the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, where the exchange rate per dollar hit N1,600.00/$ as of March 1, 2024. Analysts and economic experts warn that these Forex losses could lead to job cuts, reduced government tax earnings, absence of dividend payments for shareholders, and even the closure of plants, potentially prompting further exits by multinational corporations.

The devaluation of the naira, coupled with increasing interest rates, has resulted in elevated operating costs for multinational corporations. This is particularly significant for those whose major costs, including finance expenses, are denominated in foreign currencies. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) for the eighth consecutive time, reaching 22.75% in February 2024.

The shift in exchange rates occurred after the CBN merged all segments of the foreign exchange market into the Investors and Exporters window on June 14, 2023, reintroducing the ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ model. The naira has been steadily depreciating against major foreign currencies ever since.

Seven major firms operating in Nigeria have reported substantial losses for the financial year ending December 31, 2023. These losses, attributed mainly to Forex losses, high production costs, and operating expenses, amounted to approximately N1.24 trillion. The companies affected include Nestle Nigeria Plc, Nigeria Breweries, BUA Cement, Lafarge Africa, Guinness Nigeria, MTN, and Cadbury Nigeria.

Analysts and industry experts express concern over the impact of Forex losses on the companies, citing potential challenges in meeting obligations to investors and creditors. They recommend targeted subsidies and support for affected industries to aid recovery. The economic reforms currently in place primarily target macroeconomic corrections, and some experts call for sector-specific empowerment to address the challenges faced by manufacturers and corporations.

