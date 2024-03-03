Menu
“Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has revealed the cause of Nollywood legend, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu‘s untimely demise.

Fans and colleagues of Mr Ibu were left with utter shock and sorrow when the devastating news of his passing made headlines on Saturday, March 2.

The seasoned actor passed away, as reported, following a protracted medical condition that required the amputation of his leg.

On his official Instagram page, Emeka Rollas announced with deep grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it after he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

He mentioned that Don Single Nwuzor, his manager of 24 years, had informed him of this report.

He also disclosed that Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier in the day, prompting a sad day for the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

His words: “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it. May his soul rest in peace. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” (www.naija247news.com).

