Nollywood

Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest, his manager says

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The manager of Mr. Ibu, Don Single Nwuzo, has stated that the comic actor passed away Saturday evening due to cardiac arrest.

Mr. Ibu, aged 62, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital in Lekki a few days prior after experiencing a relapse.

This comes after he underwent surgery last year to remove one of his legs, seeking assistance and prayers. Colleagues and fans have expressed their condolences following his passing.

