Massive Fraud Rocks Care Job Aspirants as Canada-Based Nigerian Defrauds Jobseekers of Millions

A Nigerian residing in Canada, Kayode Stephen, faces accusations of defrauding numerous individuals of millions of naira by promising them certificates of sponsorship for care jobs in the United Kingdom. Victims paid substantial sums to secure these certificates but allegedly received nothing in return.

Story:

Kayode Stephen, previously based in the UK, purportedly scammed jobseekers seeking employment as care workers in the UK. The process required obtaining a certificate of sponsorship, affirming an offer of employment as a carer. Numerous individuals seeking better opportunities abroad entrusted Stephen with large sums, only to be left empty-handed.

The victims, numbering at least 26, discovered the fraudulent activities when they formed a WhatsApp group to share their experiences. Some paid Stephen for certificates, hoping to secure care jobs, but never received the promised documents.

**Victims’ Accounts:**

– An accountant trainee in the UK paid £12,000 to Stephen for training and a CoS for her boyfriend. Allegedly, the CoS turned out to be fake, resulting in a 10-year visa ban.

– Another victim, Adekoya, paid £8,000 through a Nigeria-based lawyer for a CoS. When the promised certificate did not materialize, he suspected foul play.

– Tosin Ojelabi, residing in the UAE, claimed he paid over N7 million to Stephen for a CoS to relocate to the UK with his wife. However, he received nothing in return.

**Investigation and Legal Action:**

Victims, joined by a lawyer named Peniela Akintujoye, have filed complaints with various law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Interpol, EFCC, and UK police. The National Cyber Crime Centre of the NPF has issued an invitation to Kayode Stephen, who allegedly failed to respond.

Akintujoye, who connected many victims to Stephen, denies involvement in the scam and emphasizes his cooperation with authorities. He claims to have paid Stephen over £58,000 for CoS that were never delivered.

Despite promises from Kayode Stephen of refunds, victims allege receiving only partial refunds. The victims are seeking justice and the return of their funds.

*Note: The names of victims have been withheld to protect their privacy.*