Menu
Search
Subscribe
Dividends&Earnings

Lafarge Africa Proposes N1.90 Dividend Amidst Lower Profit

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Board of Directors suggests N30.60bn dividend, down from N32.22bn the previous year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Board of Directors at Lafarge Africa has recommended a dividend of N1.90 per share for the fiscal year ending December 2023, totaling N30.60bn. This proposed dividend represents a reduction compared to the N32.22bn paid out in the preceding year. Shareholders are set to consider and approve this proposal at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

In a corporate notice submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Lafarge Africa stated that the final dividend of 190 kobo per unit of its 50 Kobo ordinary share would be disbursed from the Pioneer Reserve. Eligible shareholders are those listed in the register as of March 28, 2024.

Despite a commendable 8.6% increase in revenue, rising from N373bn to N405bn, the cement manufacturer reported a 4.7% decline in post-tax profit to N51.14bn. This dip was attributed to the devaluation of the naira. Additionally, the termination of the Pioneer Status Incentive in 2022 led to a higher effective tax rate.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the CEO of Lafarge Africa, acknowledged the challenging economic conditions, stating, “Our performance was largely impacted by spiraling inflation and unprecedented naira devaluation, with the attendant pressure on energy and supply chain costs.”

Despite the hurdles, the company maintains confidence in its future, emphasizing its positive outlook for 2024. Lafarge Africa anticipates growth in the Nigerian infrastructure and construction sector, aiming to capitalize on increased demand as the economy recovers.

As of December 31, 2023, Lafarge Africa’s issued and fully paid-up Share Capital comprised 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. Holcim Limited holds a majority stake of 83.81%, with Associated International Cement Limited (AIC UK) and CariCement BV as key shareholders.

Note: Figures mentioned in Nigerian naira.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Massive Fraud Rocks Care Job Aspirants as Canada-Based Nigerian Defrauds Jobseekers of Millions
Next article
Rand Merchant Bank Optimistic about $11.8bn Indo-Nigeria Trade Potential
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rand Merchant Bank Optimistic about $11.8bn Indo-Nigeria Trade Potential

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
RMB expresses confidence in trade relations between Nigeria...

Massive Fraud Rocks Care Job Aspirants as Canada-Based Nigerian Defrauds Jobseekers of Millions

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
A Nigerian residing in Canada, Kayode Stephen, faces accusations...

Brent Crude Surges Past $84/Barrel as Nigeria Targets 2.5 Million Barrels Daily

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The price of Brent, the global crude oil benchmark,...

“Nigeria’s Electricity Crisis: 92 Million Without Access Spurs Call for Solar Solutions”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
It's a National Shame for Nigeria to generate 3,000...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rand Merchant Bank Optimistic about $11.8bn Indo-Nigeria Trade Potential

Bilateral Ties 0
RMB expresses confidence in trade relations between Nigeria...

Massive Fraud Rocks Care Job Aspirants as Canada-Based Nigerian Defrauds Jobseekers of Millions

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
A Nigerian residing in Canada, Kayode Stephen, faces accusations...

Brent Crude Surges Past $84/Barrel as Nigeria Targets 2.5 Million Barrels Daily

News Analysis 0
The price of Brent, the global crude oil benchmark,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com