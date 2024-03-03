Lafarge Africa Proposes N1.90 Dividend Amidst Lower Profit

Board of Directors suggests N30.60bn dividend, down from N32.22bn the previous year.

The Board of Directors at Lafarge Africa has recommended a dividend of N1.90 per share for the fiscal year ending December 2023, totaling N30.60bn. This proposed dividend represents a reduction compared to the N32.22bn paid out in the preceding year. Shareholders are set to consider and approve this proposal at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

In a corporate notice submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Lafarge Africa stated that the final dividend of 190 kobo per unit of its 50 Kobo ordinary share would be disbursed from the Pioneer Reserve. Eligible shareholders are those listed in the register as of March 28, 2024.

Despite a commendable 8.6% increase in revenue, rising from N373bn to N405bn, the cement manufacturer reported a 4.7% decline in post-tax profit to N51.14bn. This dip was attributed to the devaluation of the naira. Additionally, the termination of the Pioneer Status Incentive in 2022 led to a higher effective tax rate.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the CEO of Lafarge Africa, acknowledged the challenging economic conditions, stating, “Our performance was largely impacted by spiraling inflation and unprecedented naira devaluation, with the attendant pressure on energy and supply chain costs.”

Despite the hurdles, the company maintains confidence in its future, emphasizing its positive outlook for 2024. Lafarge Africa anticipates growth in the Nigerian infrastructure and construction sector, aiming to capitalize on increased demand as the economy recovers.

As of December 31, 2023, Lafarge Africa’s issued and fully paid-up Share Capital comprised 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. Holcim Limited holds a majority stake of 83.81%, with Associated International Cement Limited (AIC UK) and CariCement BV as key shareholders.

Note: Figures mentioned in Nigerian naira.