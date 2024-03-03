Menu
“Jide Kosoko Postpones 70th Birthday Celebration Amid Economic Challenges”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nollywood icon, Jide Kosoko, has decided to postpone his 70th birthday celebration plans due to the prevailing economic conditions in the country. In a statement shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, Kosoko expressed gratitude to his colleagues and fans for considering celebrating his contributions to the industry while he is still alive.

Jide Kosoko turned 70 on January 12 and had initially marked the occasion with a thanksgiving service attended by friends, family, and well-wishers. However, the grand birthday celebration organized by his colleagues and fans has been temporarily suspended.

Kosoko, in his statement, acknowledged the thoughtful gesture but explained that the decision to put the celebration on hold was made in consideration of the current challenges facing the country and its citizens. He expressed hope that the difficulties would soon be overcome, and the celebration could be joyously resumed.

The veteran actor emphasized his solidarity with the masses and thanked everyone for their understanding.

