“He went through a lot; be careful of polygamy” – Verydarkman reacts to Ibu’s demise

March 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular activist, Verydarkman shares firsthand insight into Mr Ibu’s health challenges and his demise as he warns people against polygamy.

Gistreel recalls that the talented comic, Mr Ibu had passed on at the age of 62, after battling prolongedly with diverse illnesses.

Verydarkman who has been following the Mr Ibu issue since the actor cried out for public donations last year has also come online to give an insight as to what he knows and how he had died.

He revealed that the legendary actor had gone into surgery at 4 am on Saturday and never made it out.

While reacting to Mr Ibu’s demise, Verydarkman stated that from his analysis, what he had seen of the actor suggested to him that he was already dead. He explained that the actor was only managing to stay alive.

He warned both men and women to steer clear of polygamy due to its disastrous family effect as some of them could be the end of a person.

Verydarkman urged successful men to be cautious of the sort of women that they bring into their lives.(www.naija247news.com).