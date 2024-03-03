Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“He went through a lot; be careful of polygamy” – Verydarkman reacts to Ibu’s demise

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular activist, Verydarkman shares firsthand insight into Mr Ibu’s health challenges and his demise as he warns people against polygamy.

Gistreel recalls that the talented comic, Mr Ibu had passed on at the age of 62, after battling prolongedly with diverse illnesses.

Verydarkman who has been following the Mr Ibu issue since the actor cried out for public donations last year has also come online to give an insight as to what he knows and how he had died.

He revealed that the legendary actor had gone into surgery at 4 am on Saturday and never made it out.

Verydarkman who has been following the Mr Ibu issue since the actor cried out for public donations last year has also come online to give an insight as to what he knows and how he had died.

He revealed that the legendary actor had gone into surgery at 4 am on Saturday and never made it out.

While reacting to Mr Ibu’s demise, Verydarkman stated that from his analysis, what he had seen of the actor suggested to him that he was already dead. He explained that the actor was only managing to stay alive.

He warned both men and women to steer clear of polygamy due to its disastrous family effect as some of them could be the end of a person.

Verydarkman urged successful men to be cautious of the sort of women that they bring into their lives.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘We’ll definitely miss you’ – Peter Okoye, others react to death of Mr Ibu
Next article
“Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas reveals
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas reveals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The President of the Actors Guild...

‘We’ll definitely miss you’ – Peter Okoye, others react to death of Mr Ibu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Award-winning singer and half of P-Square...

Naira Plummets by 144% as Multinational Corporations Lament Forex Losses

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Recent reports suggest that both multinational corporations and local...

“Dangote’s Mega Refinery Seeks Tanker Charter Amid Tightening Oil Market”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Dangote Industries Ltd., helmed by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Mr Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas reveals

Entertainment 0
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The President of the Actors Guild...

‘We’ll definitely miss you’ – Peter Okoye, others react to death of Mr Ibu

Entertainment 0
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Award-winning singer and half of P-Square...

Naira Plummets by 144% as Multinational Corporations Lament Forex Losses

Analysis 0
Recent reports suggest that both multinational corporations and local...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com