Global Obesity Rates Surpass 1 Billion, Lancet Study Reveals

A recent study published by the Lancet has unveiled alarming figures, indicating that over 1 billion individuals worldwide grappled with obesity in 2022. The research underscored a concerning trend, revealing that adult obesity globally has more than doubled since 1990 and quadrupled among children and adolescents (5 to 19 years old).

The data indicated that 43% of adults were overweight in 2022. While the rates of under-nutrition have diminished, it still poses a significant public health challenge in many regions, especially in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Countries with the highest combined rates of underweight and obesity in 2022 were primarily island nations in the Pacific and Caribbean, as well as those in the Middle East and North Africa.

Malnutrition, encompassing under-nutrition, inadequate vitamins or minerals, overweight, and obesity, remains a critical issue. Under-nutrition is responsible for half of the deaths in children under 5, while obesity can lead to noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) contributed to the study’s data collection and analysis. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized the need to prevent and manage obesity from early life to adulthood through diet, physical activity, and appropriate care. He called for collaborative efforts involving governments, communities, and the private sector to achieve global targets for curbing obesity.

Dr. Ghebreyesus stated, “Getting back on track to meet the global targets for curbing obesity will take the work of governments and communities, supported by evidence-based policies from the WHO and national public health agencies. Importantly, it requires the cooperation of the private sector, which must be accountable for the health impacts of their products.”

Addressing obesity, he outlined the WHO Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity adopted in 2022 and urged governments to implement the plan. The plan includes actions such as breastfeeding promotion, regulations on harmful marketing of food and beverages to children, school food and nutrition policies, fiscal and pricing policies for healthy diets, nutrition labeling, public education campaigns, standards for physical activity in schools, and integration of obesity prevention and management services into primary health care.

Dr. Francesco Branca, Director of WHO’s Nutrition and Food Safety Department and a co-author of the study, emphasized the challenges in implementing policies for affordable access to healthy diets and creating environments promoting physical activity. He called for multisectoral action to address under-nutrition through interventions in agriculture, social protection, and health.