“Dangote’s Mega Refinery Seeks Tanker Charter Amid Tightening Oil Market”

Dangote Industries Ltd., helmed by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is making moves to secure crude imports for its newly inaugurated mega refinery, signaling a tightening in the physical oil market.

The company is seeking to charter an oil tanker on a three-month contract to transport West African supplies to the refinery, as indicated in a document obtained by Bloomberg. The contract, set to commence in mid-March, holds the potential for renewal for an additional three months.

This development suggests that the recently operational refinery, touted as the largest in Africa, is accelerating its production pace beyond initial projections.

Such acceleration could contribute to tightening a market that has been grappling with oversupply concerns, thereby bolstering futures prices, which saw a rally on Friday to their highest level since November.

With a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery commenced operations in January. During its initial start-up phase, it has relied on crude from the United States and West Africa to produce fuels, aiming to operate at a daily capacity of 350,000 barrels.