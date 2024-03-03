Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

“Dangote’s Mega Refinery Seeks Tanker Charter Amid Tightening Oil Market”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Dangote Industries Ltd., helmed by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is making moves to secure crude imports for its newly inaugurated mega refinery, signaling a tightening in the physical oil market.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The company is seeking to charter an oil tanker on a three-month contract to transport West African supplies to the refinery, as indicated in a document obtained by Bloomberg. The contract, set to commence in mid-March, holds the potential for renewal for an additional three months.

This development suggests that the recently operational refinery, touted as the largest in Africa, is accelerating its production pace beyond initial projections.

Such acceleration could contribute to tightening a market that has been grappling with oversupply concerns, thereby bolstering futures prices, which saw a rally on Friday to their highest level since November.

With a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery commenced operations in January. During its initial start-up phase, it has relied on crude from the United States and West Africa to produce fuels, aiming to operate at a daily capacity of 350,000 barrels.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest, his manager says
Next article
Naira Plummets by 144% as Multinational Corporations Lament Forex Losses
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘We’ll definitely miss you’ – Peter Okoye, others react to death of Mr Ibu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Award-winning singer and half of P-Square...

Naira Plummets by 144% as Multinational Corporations Lament Forex Losses

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Recent reports suggest that both multinational corporations and local...

Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest, his manager says

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The manager of Mr. Ibu, Don Single Nwuzo, has...

BREAKING: Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu is Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. 2013) Nigerian Actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘We’ll definitely miss you’ – Peter Okoye, others react to death of Mr Ibu

Entertainment 0
March 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Award-winning singer and half of P-Square...

Naira Plummets by 144% as Multinational Corporations Lament Forex Losses

Analysis 0
Recent reports suggest that both multinational corporations and local...

Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest, his manager says

Nollywood 0
The manager of Mr. Ibu, Don Single Nwuzo, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com