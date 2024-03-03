Burna Boy best African artist of all time – Rick Ross

March 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper, Rick Ross has named Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy as the best African artist of all time.

During a recent Instagram live session with South African rapper, Nasty C, Rozay mentioned Burna Boy as number one in his list of top African artists of all time.

He said, “Top three African artists of all time. If you are calling names, for me, I would say Burna Boy.”

Nasty C reckoned, “I was going to say that [Burna Boy is the best African artist of all time.].”

Rick Ross said Senegalese-American singer, Akon comes second on the list of the top African artists of all time behind Burna Boy, and Nasty C opined that his late colleague, AKA should be number 3 on the list.(www.naija247news.com).