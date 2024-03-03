Brent Crude Surges Past $84/Barrel as Nigeria Targets 2.5 Million Barrels Daily

The price of Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, rose to over $84 per barrel in the last three days, climbing from an average of $80 per barrel in recent weeks. This increase coincided with Nigeria setting a new crude oil production target of 2.5 million barrels per day, aiming to boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Nigeria’s oil output in January 2024 rose to 1.64 million barrels per day, up from 1.55 million barrels per day in December 2023. The government aims to address the energy poverty affecting over 40% of the population, emphasizing the role of renewable energy, particularly solar power.

The Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, highlighted the vast oil and gas reserves in Nigeria, representing 30% and 34% of the African oil and gas reserves, respectively. While the current national production averages 1.33 million barrels of oil per day and 256,000 barrels of condensate per day, the technical production potential stands at 2.26 million bpd.

Komolafe sees this gap between actual production and technical potential as an investment opportunity for stakeholders, unlocking additional revenue streams and strengthening economic resilience. He stressed that Nigeria, with its abundant resources, presents hope for Africa, particularly with its growing young population and potentials in clean energy technologies. The NUPRC encourages a collaborative effort to propel Nigeria toward sustainable economic growth and development.