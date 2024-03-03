Abia State Govt holds 3½% equity in Geometric Power Plant worth $800 million

The Geometric Power Plant Aba’s management has dispelled the controversy surrounding Abia State Government’s involvement in the project. Mr. Chijioke Ogbodo, the spokesperson for the power plant, clarified that the Abia State Government holds a 3½% equity in the $800 million power plant.

The clarification comes amid conflicting claims between aides of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and those of the incumbent Governor, Alex Otti, regarding the actual equity of the State Government in the project.

Former Commissioner for Information and ex-Head of the Ministry of Trade and Investment during Ikpeazu’s administration, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, asserted that Ikpeazu’s government invested a 5% equity in the project. However, Otti’s Media Adviser, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, disputed the claim, stating that there was no evidence to authenticate it in the handover note.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, expressed the State Government’s intention to investigate and ascertain the facts surrounding the investment.

The Geometric Power Plant Aba, a private-sector-driven venture, aims to generate 188 megawatts, supplying 100 megawatts to the nine Local Government Areas within the Aba re-fenced area and exporting the remaining 88 megawatts to the national grid. The project, spearheaded by Professor Barth Nnaji, is considered the largest single investment in the South East, raising hopes for a power revolution in the region.