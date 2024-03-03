Menu
South East

Abia Governor Urges NLC Assistance in Tackling Salary Padding and Ghost Workers

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Umuahia – Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to collaborate in identifying and addressing the issues of salary padding and ghost workers within the state civil service. During a meeting with the State NLC council, Otti emphasized the existence of individuals collecting salaries without contributing to the workforce and urged the NLC to help identify such cases of financial mismanagement.

The governor expressed his commitment to creating a conducive environment for citizens and attracting businesses back to the state, highlighting efforts to combat infrastructural decay. He acknowledged the prevalence of salary-related malpractices and stressed the importance of the NLC’s role in curbing such activities, considering them tantamount to stealing from the government.

Otti reassured that his administration is actively reviewing the federal government’s approved N35,000 wage bill for workers, with a committee already providing an initial report. He directed the committee to delve deeper into the matter and promised to consider the implementation of the wage bill. Additionally, Otti pledged to address the discriminatory salary structure for health workers, specifically the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The governor also committed to investigating and settling salary arrears owed by past administrations to workers in various government entities, including ABSUTH, ASUBEB, ASCETA, Abiapoly, and primary school teachers. Otti disclosed ongoing collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners to resolve pension arrears owed to pensioners in the state.

In response, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, applauded Otti for his commitment to paying salaries promptly and urged the governor to consider implementing the N35,000 wage bill. Okoro highlighted concerns about the high-handedness of some government appointees, outstanding salary arrears, and issues related to worker verification. He commended Otti for fulfilling the promise of timely salary payments and encouraged a continued focus on the welfare of workers within the state administration.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

