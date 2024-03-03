Abia Governor Urges NLC Assistance in Tackling Salary Padding and Ghost Workers

Umuahia – Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to collaborate in identifying and addressing the issues of salary padding and ghost workers within the state civil service. During a meeting with the State NLC council, Otti emphasized the existence of individuals collecting salaries without contributing to the workforce and urged the NLC to help identify such cases of financial mismanagement.

The governor expressed his commitment to creating a conducive environment for citizens and attracting businesses back to the state, highlighting efforts to combat infrastructural decay. He acknowledged the prevalence of salary-related malpractices and stressed the importance of the NLC’s role in curbing such activities, considering them tantamount to stealing from the government.

Otti reassured that his administration is actively reviewing the federal government’s approved N35,000 wage bill for workers, with a committee already providing an initial report. He directed the committee to delve deeper into the matter and promised to consider the implementation of the wage bill. Additionally, Otti pledged to address the discriminatory salary structure for health workers, specifically the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The governor also committed to investigating and settling salary arrears owed by past administrations to workers in various government entities, including ABSUTH, ASUBEB, ASCETA, Abiapoly, and primary school teachers. Otti disclosed ongoing collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners to resolve pension arrears owed to pensioners in the state.

In response, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, applauded Otti for his commitment to paying salaries promptly and urged the governor to consider implementing the N35,000 wage bill. Okoro highlighted concerns about the high-handedness of some government appointees, outstanding salary arrears, and issues related to worker verification. He commended Otti for fulfilling the promise of timely salary payments and encouraged a continued focus on the welfare of workers within the state administration.