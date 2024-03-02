Wike Pledges Development Impact as FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, assured Abuja residents of his commitment to make a substantial impact during his tenure. President Bola Tinubu’s directive to transform Abuja into a significant construction site aligns with Wike’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming for immediate improvements in residents’ lives.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects during his inspection of various sites in Abuja. He commended contractors for their dedication, noting that several projects were nearing completion, with one interchange in Wuye reaching 85 percent readiness.

The minister highlighted key areas, including Kuje road, where projects were advancing impressively. He emphasized the government’s determination not to allow any projects to be abandoned, prioritizing key initiatives outlined in the 2024 statutory budget.

Wike assured Nigerians that, by May, they would witness significant changes in FCT, with a focus on road resurfacing in the city center. He emphasized the importance of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to restore hope and deliver tangible results.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, provided details on ongoing projects, including the construction of an 11-kilometer segment of the 76-kilometer Kuje-Gwargwada-Rubochi-Abaji-Nasarawa six-lane highway.