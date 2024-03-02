Two Shot in Warri Community Allegedly by Nigerian Army Soldiers

Two individuals were reportedly shot on Saturday in Okere Community, Warri, Delta State, allegedly by security operatives believed to be soldiers from the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

The victims, identified as Macaulay Uku and another individual known as Eguono, were shot during a disagreement between the soldiers and local youths. Uku was shot in the afternoon, while Eguono was shot later.

The cause of the conflict, which occurred in the Itsekiri enclave of Warri, is still unclear. However, it is believed to be related to the visit of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to the community.

Sources suggest that during the Olu’s visit to the shrine as part of his itinerary, a confrontation arose when he attempted to apply olive oil, reportedly facing resistance from local youths.

Details about the deployment of soldiers to the community remain unclear, as attempts to reach Brigadier General Sanusi Aliyu, Brigade Commander of the 63 Brigade, were unsuccessful. Major A. E Kabara, the former Public Relations Officer of the Brigade, confirmed his redeployment but mentioned that a replacement had not yet been named.