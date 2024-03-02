Menu
“This is too much God” – Funmi Awelewa breaks silence on Sisi Quadri’s death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa, popularly known as Morili, has opened up on the painful loss of her on-screen husband and close friend, Sisi Quadri.

The beloved actor whose real name is Quadri Oyebamiji Tolani passed away recently, leaving the entertainment industry and fans in shock.

Taking to her Instagram page, Funmi Awelewa shared a poignant video that featured cherished moments she had shared with Sisi Quadri on and off the screen.

The video shows a collection of photographs capturing the essence of their roles as a mismatched yet beloved couple in various Nollywood productions.

Expressing her grief, Funmi Awelewa captioned the post;

“OSAN JA💔💔💔💔💔ORUN DI OPA 💔💔💔💔💔HAA EYI POR ELEDUA SANU MI”

Prior to this emotional revelation, the actress took a symbolic step to honour her departed friend.

She removed her Instagram profile photo, replacing it with a somber, dark blank picture. Additionally, Funmi Awelewa cleared all images from her page on Instagram.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
“If anything happens to my kids you will be held responsible” — Harrysong ex wife
Next article
“I Found Out He Was 51 On Our Wedding Day After Telling Me He Was 38” – Mr Ibu’s Daughter
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
