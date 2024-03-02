Sunday Igboho Calls on Southwest Traditional Rulers to Unite Against Insecurity

Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has appealed to traditional rulers in the Southwest to join forces with him in addressing the prevalent insecurity and banditry in the region.

Expressing concern over the rise in insecurity and its impact on the region, Igboho emphasized the need for collaboration with traditional leaders to effectively tackle the challenges.

He assured the monarchs of his commitment to working together to permanently eliminate insecurity from the Southwest, provided he receives support from relevant security agencies, Yoruba leaders, and other stakeholders.

Highlighting the devastating consequences of insecurity, including deaths and conflicts between farmers and herders, Igboho underscored the urgency of flushing out criminal elements from forests used as bases for launching attacks on communities.

He pledged his readiness to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and security to Yorubaland, emphasizing the importance of collective action in combating criminal activities.