Stock Market Sees 3.27% Weekly Decline Amid Earnings Reports and Policy Changes

In the concluded week, the local bourse saw a significant decline, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 3.27% to 98,751.98 points. The market sentiment was mainly impacted by weaker-than-expected corporate earnings and the beginning of the dividend season, coupled with the higher yields outlook in the fixed income market. Recent auctions contributed to a mildly negative market breadth, alongside the ongoing portfolio rebalancing prompted by the recent rate hike by the monetary policy committee.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Accompanying the ASI’s decline, the total market capitalization of listed equities dropped by 3.27% to N54.04 trillion. This resulted in a year-to-date return of 32.07%, causing investors to collectively lose N1.83 trillion compared to the previous week. Despite the bearish sentiment, trading activity increased, with the tally of weekly deals rising by 15.28% to 48,465 deals. The average traded volume also went up by 36.67% week on week to 1.88 billion units, while the weekly average value increased by 8.12% to N34.15 billion.

The sectoral performance for the week was lackluster, with the Insurance and Industrial goods sectors experiencing losses of 3.40% and 3.87%, respectively. Key stocks like SUNUASSUR, BUACEMENT, and WAPCO contributed to the downturn. The Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Banking sectors also witnessed declines of 2.62%, 1.55%, and 0.69%, driven by sell-offs in MTNN, NESTLE, ETERNA, and FIDELITYBNK.

Notable gainers included JULI, PZ CUSSONS, STERLINGNG, and TRANSCORP, with share price advances of +60%, +27%, +15%, and +10%, respectively. Major losers were MTNN, NESTLE, ETERNA, BUACEMENT, and CONOIL, experiencing price declines of -19%, -18%, -11%, -10%, and -10% week-on-week.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, a gradual return of positive investor sentiment is expected, driven by corporate earnings and announced corporate actions. However, the recent policy rate hike to 22.75% and rising yields in the fixed income market may influence investor behavior. Despite this, investors are advised to continue rebalancing portfolios while carefully assessing Nigeria’s macroeconomic data, with a focus on stocks with sound fundamentals.