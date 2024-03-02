Menu
“Renowned Nollywood Actor, Sisi Quadri, Passes Away After US Visa Approval”

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian entertainment industry mourns the loss of Quadri Oyebanji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, a beloved figure in Nollywood known for his comedic prowess. Quadri’s untimely demise occurred shortly after he was granted a visa to the United States, where he had plans to participate in an upcoming show.

The sad news was revealed by show promoter Olawale B from Fathia Entertainment, who disclosed that arrangements had been made for Quadri’s trip to the US. Taking to Instagram to share the heartbreaking update, Olawale B expressed deep sorrow over Quadri’s passing, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of life and the inevitability of fate.

Quadri, aged 44, was set to embark on this new journey before his sudden departure on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and cherished moments in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

Among those paying tribute to the late actor is actress Abiola Bayo, who expressed her condolences on Instagram, fondly remembering Quadri’s contributions to the industry and offering prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

The Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN), led by its National President Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr Latin, mourned the loss of Quadri. Mr Latin’s poignant Instagram post reflects the somber mood within the industry as colleagues come to terms with the passing of a talented and beloved actor.

As the Nigerian entertainment community grapples with the shock and grief of Quadri’s sudden departure, tributes continue to pour in, honoring his memory and celebrating his enduring impact on the world of cinema and comedy.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
