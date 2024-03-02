President Tinubu Begins State Visit to Qatar with Museum Tour

President Bola Tinubu initiated his two-day state visit to Qatar with a visit to the museum in Doha.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The visit is part of an investment drive following an invitation from Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar. Key ministers and government officials, including the ministers of finance, trade and investment, and foreign affairs, gathered on Friday night to strategize.

The museum tour highlighted Islamic art, showcasing materials such as carpets, textiles, manuscripts, ceramics, wood, ivory, metalwork, stone, and glass.

The President is expected to engage in further events, including the signing of agreements in various sectors on Sunday. The visit aims to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and Qatar.

*The President’s Engagements and Investment Drive in Qatar*