Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

President Tinubu Begins State Visit to Qatar with Museum Tour

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

President Bola Tinubu initiated his two-day state visit to Qatar with a visit to the museum in Doha.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The visit is part of an investment drive following an invitation from Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar. Key ministers and government officials, including the ministers of finance, trade and investment, and foreign affairs, gathered on Friday night to strategize.

The museum tour highlighted Islamic art, showcasing materials such as carpets, textiles, manuscripts, ceramics, wood, ivory, metalwork, stone, and glass.

The President is expected to engage in further events, including the signing of agreements in various sectors on Sunday. The visit aims to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and Qatar.

*The President’s Engagements and Investment Drive in Qatar*

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ex-APC NWC Member Warns of Tinubu’s Authoritarian Style, Second Term Risks
Next article
BREAKING: Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu is Dead
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu is Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. 2013) Nigerian Actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly...

Ex-APC NWC Member Warns of Tinubu’s Authoritarian Style, Second Term Risks

The Editor The Editor -
Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former member of the ruling...

Nigeria’s Constitution Inadequate to Tackle Economic Challenges says Emeka Anyaoku

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Mr. Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has...

Use your church tithes to feed your hungry neigbhours, Pastor Kumuyi tell Christians

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu is Dead

Entertainment 0
March 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. 2013) Nigerian Actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly...

Ex-APC NWC Member Warns of Tinubu’s Authoritarian Style, Second Term Risks

Political parties 0
Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former member of the ruling...

Nigeria’s Constitution Inadequate to Tackle Economic Challenges says Emeka Anyaoku

South East 0
Mr. Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com